8th National Science Fiesta Begins at RU | University News

Professor Emeritus Dr. AKM Azharul Islam attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest, while RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Saleh Hassan Naquib formally inaugurated the event. Pro-VCs Prof. Mayeen Uddin and Prof. Farid Uddin Khan were also present.

The 8th National Science Fiesta kicked off today at Rajshahi University (RU), aiming to promote scientific knowledge among students, particularly the younger generation.

The RU Science Club (RUSC) has organized the three-day event at the Teachers-Students Cultural Centre (TSCC) of RU.

The event commenced with the hoisting of the national, RU, and RUSC flags.

The fiesta features 13 competitive segments, including a science Olympiad, scientific painting competition, story writing competition, Rubik's cube competition, case-solving contest, and chess competition. Other segments include a photography contest, mobile app idea competition, project show, poster presentation, artificial intelligence-based business idea contest, wall magazine display, and a scientific debate.

Additionally, various game segments will remain open for participants and visitors.

Commending the initiative, VC Prof. Saleh Hassan Naquib stated that the event would inspire students to enhance their scientific knowledge, which will contribute to their future careers.

Source: BSS