9 lakh youths to get skill development trainings: Asif | interim government News

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said the youth development department has taken an initiative to provide skill development training to 9 lakh youths including 5 lakh young women.

"The Department of Youth Development has started working to include a total of 9 lakh youths, including 5 lakh young women, who are not in jobs or training, in economic and social activities by 2028," he wrote in his verified Facebook account.

The adviser said the Earn project of the youth department will enhance the skill of youths in work-oriented, suitable and environment-friendly sectors, create long-term employment and at the same time, provide training and micro-credit assistance for developing them as entrepreneurs.

Asif, also Adviser for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, said the project will cover nine lakh people having ages between 15 and 35, of whom at least 60 percent are women, two percent are the people of the hills and one percent is people with special needs.

He said they will be trained in six categories.