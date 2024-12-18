98, 205 students selected for admission to govt schools, 270, 883 private schools

The digital lottery was held on Tuesday.

The digital lottery for selecting students from Class I to IX to the country's for admission to public and private schools have been published.

The results were published in the afternoon showing that preliminary 98, 205 students selected for public schools and 270, 883 students for private schools.

Professor Dr Md Aminul Islam, special secretary (state minister rank) to the Ministry Education, inaugurated the process at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.

source: unb

