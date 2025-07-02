9th anniversary of Holey Artisan Bakery attack today | Miscellaneous News

Paying deep tribute to the victims of the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on Tuesday said Bangladesh continues to pursue a ‘zero tolerance policy’ against terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and remains ‘steadfast’ in strengthening its cooperation with all the international partners.

The 9th anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, the deadliest night of terror in the country’s history that left 22 people dead, is being commemorated on Tuesday.

The majority of the victims were foreigners residing in or visiting the capital’s diplomatic quarter around Gulshan-Baridhara.

“As we honour the memory of the victims, their unfortunate sacrifices have emboldened our resolve and we are determined to create a world free from terrorism,” he said while speaking at a commemoration event at the residence of Antonio Alessandro, the Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh.

Director General for Italian Citizens Abroad and Migration Policies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Vignali and the Italian Ambassador spoke at the event.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi, Chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Dhaka Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, representatives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the families of the victim also paid tribute to the victims of Holey Artisan attack through the deposition of floral wreaths.

On July 1, 2016, armed terrorists barged into the upscale restaurant in the heart of the diplomatic quarter and unleashed an unprecedented carnage that shook the nation.

Twenty-two people -- nine Italians, seven Japanese, an Indian, a Bangladeshi-born American and two Bangladeshis along with two police officers -- were killed before commandoes stormed the café and neutralised the extremists.

Besides, two police officers were also killed during the attack.

Thirteen people, including three foreigners, were rescued while 20 bodies of the hostages were recovered from the restaurant after a successful operation led by the 1st Para-commando Battalion, an elite force in the Bangladesh Army, the following morning (July 2).

Five militants and one restaurant staff were killed and one suspected militant was arrested during the drive.

A case was filed with Gulshan Police Station in connection with the deadliest terror attack.

Police pressed charges against eight people in the case on July 23, 2018. The tribunal framed charges against them on November 26.

Thirteen others, who were identified to be behind the attack, were killed during raids at various times.

Hasnat Karim, a private university teacher who was one of the hostages and later detained, was acquitted since there was no evidence of his involvement.

On December 3,2018 , the trial began with the deposition of witnesses.

On November 27, 2019, seven militants were sentenced to death for their roles in the Holey Artisan café attack case.

source : UNB