9th death anniv of journalist Sadeq Khan today | Miscellaneous News

Sadeq Khan was an active activist of the then communist party. He was a writer, researcher and a filmmaker. He was also a well-known art-critic.

Today is the ninth anniversary of the death of language movement hero, freedom fighter and senior journalist Sadeq Khan.

Born on January 1, 1933, he passed away at the age of 84, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Sadeq Khan was the eldest son of late Justice Abdul Jabbar Khan.

Columnist Sadeq Khan was the contributing editor at Weekly Holiday and chairman of the Gonoshashtya Kendra Trust.

Khan was a recipient of the state honour Ekushe Padak in 2002.

Sadeq Khan was the director and producer of a pioneer Bengali art-film titled Nodi O Nari.

He was also the chairman of the Press Institute of Bangladesh.