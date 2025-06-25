Abide by instructions over traffic management during HSC examinations: DMP | Exams News

In order to ensure smooth travel of the examinees to the examination centers during the HSC and equivalent examinations, the DMP has issued some instructions.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested the city dwellers to follow some instructions to maintain normal traffic management in Dhaka city during the HSC, Alim and equivalent examinations.

The exams will be held in 87 centers in Dhaka city and elsewhere across the country from June 26.

The DMP has requested the examinees to leave for the examination with sufficient time in hand.

All examinees who will come to the examination center in private vehicles should get down at a nearby less busy place instead of getting down in front of the examination center and walk to the examination center, it said.

Even when returning from the center after the exam, the DMP has urged the examinees to walk from the center and get into the car from a nearby less busy place.

No vehicle can be parked on the road near the exam center, it said, sounding warning that strict legal action will be taken if parking is done.

The DMP has also requested guardians not to stay on the roads around the exam centers as obstructing traffic by staying on the road is a punishable offense according to the Road Transport Act 2018.

For the convenience of the candidates, one hour before the start of the exam and one hour after the end of the exam, all passengers other than the candidates will avoid the roads adjacent to the exam center as much as possible unless it is an emergency, it said.

The DMP has sought everyone's cooperation in this regard.

Source : BSS