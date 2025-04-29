Abused students petition UGC demanding punishment from United University authorities | University News

The students who have suffered the harassment and torture in different ways by the authorities of UIU will submit a memorandum to UGC on Wednesday.

They will mention their various types of irregularities, harassment and biased steps of the authorities which will be followed by a press briefing.

The sufferers informed the Daily Dainikshiksha.com that several so-called journalists of some –online newspapers have been spreading propaganda against them at the instigation of the university authorities. Those journalists have tried to demean the protests of the students against all sorts of irregularities prevailed in the campus for years together. Those journalists have already been identified by the pupils.

Educational workshops Before that the VC and other higher level staff were compelled to resign in the face of the demands of the pupils but he adopted a strange strategy in his resignation letter to trap some students. However, that was detected by the pupils.

The VC along with his cronies resigned to create standstill of the university which has been submerged with corruption and autocracy.