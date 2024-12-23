Academic atmosphere in higher education declining: Wahiduddin

Vice-chancellors of different public and private universities also expressed their concern at the programme, saying that the university campuses were not safe.

Interim government education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has observed that academic atmosphere in higher education institutions, in public universities in particular, is gradually deteriorating.

He blamed partisan politics of the teachers, criminal activities and ‘grabbing business’ in the name of student politics, and partisan recruitment of teachers for the situation.

His remarks came on Sunday from a conference titled ‘Global standards in higher education: what is to be done in Bangladesh’ organised by daily Bonik Barta at a hotel in the capital. The daily’s editor Dewan Hanif conducted the event.

Vice-chancellors of different public and private universities also expressed their concern at the programme, saying that the university campuses were not safe.

They also said that the universities must be freed from politicisation and the existing ‘discriminations’ between public and private universities should be eliminated.

North South University vice-chancellor professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury said that the university campuses lacked a safe academic atmosphere.

‘So how could you ensure a global standard for our institutions if we cannot ensure a safe and secure campus,’ he added.

Jahangirnagar University vice-chancellor professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan said that the higher education sector must restore values and end politicisation.

Dhaka University vice-chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan remarked that a White Paper was necessary to assess properly the current status of the higher education and identify the points for intervention.

Umama Fatema, representative of the Students against Discrimination movement, urged the government to form a reform committee for the education sector and also ensure quality food on the public university campuses.

Vice-chancellors from different private universities urged the government to give incentives to the private universities and allow them to confer Doctor of Philosophy degree.

Chief guest of the conference Wahiduddin Mahmud said that there was no alternative to increasing budget allocations for the education sector.

Having remarked that too many areas of the education sector remained under-allocated, the adviser said, ‘Whom should I start with? The primary teachers who want pay increase. The non-government institutions’ teachers under MPO get Tk 12,000 salary…’ He asked his audience educationists to give suggestions on what the government should do in this regard.

University Grants Commission member professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan said that the primary and secondary levels of education needed strengthening for quality tertiary level education.

He also said stressed the importance of a research to understand the universities’ condition at present.

He also said that the government should clearly state what it wants from the universities.

Grants commission chairman professor SMA Faiz speaking as a special guest said that the government should come forward for facilitating the research.

PRAN-RFL Group chairman and chief executive officer Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh chief executive officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Grameenphone chief executive officer Yasir Azman stressed the importance of producing skilled students equipped with modern technological knowledge for the job market.

Source: Newage