ACC launches inquiry into graft allegations against 5 more NBR officials | interim government News

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday launched formal investigation against five more senior officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) over allegations of amassing illegal wealth, abuse of power, and favouritism.

The ACC, in a press statement, said the officials allegedly facilitated large scale tax evasion by accepting hefty bribes from business entities, causing significant revenue losses for the state exchequer.

The officials facing the probe are Abdul Rashid Miah, Additional Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit (VAT); Md Lutfur Azim, Member; Md Alamgir Hossain, former Additional Director General, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID); Md Shihabul Islam, Deputy Tax Commissioner, Tax Zone-16, Dhaka; and Md Tarek Hasan, Joint Commissioner.

ACC spokesperson Aktarul Islam said the accused officials allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for reducing tax liabilities while some also filed fabricated cases against business owners who refused to meet their illegal demands.

There are also allegations that tax refunds were intentionally delayed, forcing taxpayers to pay bribes or offer gifts—sometimes equivalent to half the refundable amount—to access their dues, he said.

source : UNB