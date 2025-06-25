Action on Tulip Siddiq in consultation with Interpol: ACC chief | Miscellaneous News

It is not expected that the case would be settled after getting letters from her, the chairman said, adding: "One should face in the court if any case is registered. If anybody has any allegation against anyone, he or she should go to the court."

Tulip Siddiq. Photo: Collected

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen today said actions will be taken against Tulip Siddiq after consulting with the Interpol.

"Tulip Siddiq is a warrantee and an absconder," he said, responding to questions from journalists at the headquarters of the anti-graft body in city's Segunbagicha area.

It is not expected that the case would be settled after getting letters from her, the chairman said, adding: "One should face in the court if any case is registered. If anybody has any allegation against anyone, he or she should go to the court."

She cannot claim that she has been relieved from the charge if she does not get the reply of her letter to the ACC within seven days, the chairman said, adding: "It can't be. It's farcical."

Urging Tulip to face the case, Abdul Momen said, "I believe that she must be respectful to the law. She must have to face the case in accordance with the law of Bangladesh."

"We have repeatedly told that the case against Tulip Siddiq is not a political or intentional case," Dr Momen said, adding that she is an accused among many others and it is clear that she is a Bangladeshi citizen.

She has a national identity card, tax identification number (TIN) and she submitted her tax return to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the ACC chief said. "That is why we filed case in Bangladesh as it's a matter of Bangladesh," he added.

There is no scope of a political case as per the rules of procedure of the ACC, Dr Momen said.

Source : BSS