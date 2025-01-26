Activists of banned bcl snatch fellow at barishal univ

General students confined Shahriar, who lived in a university hall, to the security guard’s room near the gate no 3 of the university at about 6:00pm. Video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

A group of activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Bangladesh Awami League, snatched fellow activist Shahriar Sun from the security guard’s room at the University of Barishal at about 11:00pm on Friday after students had held him there.

Mosharraf Hossain, a student of the university, claimed that Shahriar, a student of the 2022-23 academic year at the university’s law department, was an accused in cases related to attacks on university students on July 29 and August 1 in the past year.

General students confined Shahriar, who lived in a university hall, to the security guard’s room near the gate no 3 of the university at about 6:00pm. Video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Upon learning of Shahriar’s detention, his associates took him by breaking down the door of the guard’s room at about 11:00pm.

Activists of the banned BCL also held a procession early Saturday on the Barishal-Bhola Road in front of the university.

Barishal University pro-vice-chancellor Golam Rabbani claimed that he was unaware of any such incident, while proctor ATM Rafiqul Islam said that he would provide reporters with information after consulting with the vice-chancellor.

Barishal Bandar Police Station officer-in-charge Rafiqul Islam said that when police had arrived at the scene, they were barred from entering the campus.

The university authorities have not shared any updates with police, he added.

Earlier on January 23, another BCL activist Shariful Islam surrendered to police after making a call to the national emergency service 999.

Police arrested Shariful and sent him to jail through court as an accused in a case, said Barishal Kotwali Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman on Saturday.

Shariful, a student of the accounting and information department at the Barishal University for the 2018-19 academic year, surrendered out of fear, said the OC.

He had been living in a privately-run hall near the university.

Shariful has been accused in cases of attacking students participating in the Students Against Discrimination’s movement at the Barishal University.

There are five cases against him at the Barishal Kotwali and Bandar police stations on charges of various crimes, including sexual assault, extortion, drug dealing and land grabbing.

He, a follower of former Barishal City Corporation mayor Khokon Serniabat, an AL leader, had also been arrested before on charges of attacking police in 2024, but he later managed to get bail.

Source: Newage