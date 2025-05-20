Actress Nusrat Faria granted bail in attempted murder case | Miscellaneous News

Nusrat Faria was detained by the immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday while attempting to leave Dhaka for Thailand.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to popular actress Nusrat Faria in an attempted murder case.

Judge of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 Mustafizur Rahman passed the order on a bond of Tk 5000 after hearing a prayer for bail, said defence lawyer Barrister Mohammad Iftekahr Hossain.

Earlier, on Monday, the court sent her to jail in the case.

Nusrat Faria was detained by the immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday while attempting to leave Dhaka for Thailand.

Later, she was handed over to Bhatara police station who then took her to the Detective Branch (DB) office for questioning.

According to the case statement, Nusrat Faria, along with Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Zayed Khan and 12 others, were accused in the case involving last year’s anti-discrimination movement in Bhatara area.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 283 others were also named in the same case.

The case was filed on April 29 at the Bhatara police station, a day after a court ordered police to register it.

Nusrat was accused in the case for allegedly financing Awami League, which the complainant claims took a stance against the anti-discrimination movement.

Nusrat began her career as a radio jockey before moving on to television hosting in 2013. She also performed in a few dramas.

Nusrat made her silver screen debut in 2015 with Aashiqui, a Bangladesh-India joint production that earned widespread attention.

Since then, she has appeared in nearly 20 films in Dallywood and Tollywood.