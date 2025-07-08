Admission must be completed by July 15 for updating DUCSU voter list | University News

The authorities also directed that students' identity cards must be updated after completing the required admission procedures. Students failing to do so will be excluded from the voter list and will not be eligible to vote in the elections.

Dhaka University authorities today instructed all concerned to complete the admission process by July 15 to facilitate updating the voter list for the upcoming elections of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and hall unions.

Chief Returning Officer of the DUCSU and hall union elections, Prof Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin of the Department of Botany, issued the instructions on behalf of the university administration. The directive was sent to all departments, institutes, halls, and offices for necessary action.

The university administration stressed that active student participation is essential to ensure a participatory and fair election.

Source: BSS