Admission test in ku on april 17 and 18

This year, for the first time, the KU authorities took the decision of holding its admission test in Dhaka and Rajshahi apart from its campus. In this regard, the applicants must select its chosen centre in online application, the release added.

Admission test for the first year honours courses in 2024-25 academic session at Khulna University (KU) will be held on April 17 and 18. The KU authority has fixed the time from January 10 to February 10 for submitting applications for the test online.

The test will be held on the basis of the unit. Only the science-background students can take part in the 'A' and 'B' unit admission tests while the students from science, humanity and commerce groups can take part in 'C' and 'D' unit tests.

A KU press release said detailed information related to the test along with the process of submitting application and fees remained available in https://admission.ku.ac.bd website.

Only the students who passed SSC and equivalent examinations in either 2021 or 2022 and HSC and its equivalent examinations in either 2023 and 2024 and their results can fulfill the selected conditions for admission in different KU units can apply for the test this year. Apart from this, only the students who passed in diploma-in-engineering in 2019 and SSC or its equivalent examinations in 2020 are eligible for the entry test.

