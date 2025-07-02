Adviser Khaled wants Islamic parties to prepare for elections | Politics News

"We all know the condition of the Islamic parties in Bangladesh. Election after the Liberation war has the record. All should revisit the record stored in Election Commission, otherwise you cannot implement the planning at state level," he said

Religious Affairs Adviser A F M Khalid Hossain on Tuesday urged the Islamic parties to take serious preparation for the next election as the chance to win will never come like this time.

He said this at a doa mahfil and discussion session held at a mosque to commemorate the July Uprising martyrs in city's Jatrabari.

Parties should conduct door-to-door campaign to gain public support.

Saying that election schedule will be announced soon, the adviser said the to run the government during the interim time was so short. "If we would get more time to reform, we could play more role in establishing the reforms," he added.

The government permitted Qawmi madrasas to conduct examinations equivalent to degree and masters level following the health protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The adviser said they are working on creating the scope of the use of the certificates.

"We have already discussed with the education minsitry to accelerate the activity so that certificates can be made usefil into the relevant and vast areas," he also said.

Mufti Sakibul Islam Kashemi from Jamiya Islamia Darul Ulum Madras presided over the discussion session.

source : UNB