Adviser urges patience, dialogue to resolve DU-7 College student dispute

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today urged patience and dialogue to peacefully resolve the ongoing dispute between Dhaka University students and students of the seven affiliated colleges.

Speaking to reporters after a core committee meeting on law and order at the Secretariat, the adviser said the conflict, which had escalated into a law-and-order issue, originated from a minor incident.

He said, "This problem can be solved through discussion. And in this case, we all have to be patient. If we become impatient, no problem will be solved."

He further urged law enforcement agencies to handle the situation with restraint.

"The law and order forces should also deal with it patiently. Our student brothers should also be patient and come to a solution through discussion," he said.

In response to ongoing protests, he advised students to carefully select venues for demonstrations to minimise public suffering.

"It is better to protest at a place where there is a field instead of blocking the road. Doing it on the road creates traffic jams and public suffering," he said, adding the disruptions caused by demonstrations in areas like Shahbagh, which is home to two major hospitals.

He talked about how such actions worsen the situation for patients in need of urgent care and urged students to act responsibly.

Source: The Daily Star