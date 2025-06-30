Advisers’ council okays CrPC (Amend) Ordinance | interim government News

The approval came at a meeting of the council held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, a Cabinet Division press release said.

The Council of Advisers today approved in principle the draft of 'The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.

The approval came at a meeting of the council held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, a Cabinet Division press release said.

The council also approved a proposal of declaring all services of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as 'Essential Services'.

A draft on 'Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkey and Bangladesh for Counter Terrorism and Security Cooperation' was also approved at the meeting.

In addition, the council of advisers has approved in principle a proposal to establish a mission of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Bangladesh.

The council also okayed the National Rooftop Solar Programme, the press release said.

Source : BSS