Advisers visit secretariat to inspect fire damage

The fire broke out around 1:50am and was brought under control by firefighters after nearly ten hours, at approximately 11:45am.

Advisers of the interim government inspected the Secretariat this afternoon following a fire that broke out at building 7 early today.

Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan, accompanied by Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Shipping and Labor Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain visited the burned sections of the Secretariat, including affected offices.

Asif Mahmud was in Nilphamari this morning as part of his official tour and was scheduled to visit Kurigram by helicopter to oversee government projects and distribute winter clothing to vulnerable communities.

However, he returned to Dhaka immediately after learning about the fire.

Source: the daily star