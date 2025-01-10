Afm shahinul islam appointed bfiu chief

According to the circular, he has been appointed as the "chief officer" of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on a contractual basis, with the rank of deputy governor.

The government has appointed former Bangladesh Bank executive director AFM Shahinul Islam as the head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) for the next two years from the date of joining.

The Financial Institution Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

The appointment is contingent upon his severing ties with any other institutions or organisations.

This order, issued in the public interest, will take effect immediately.

Source: UNB