Aga Khan Academy students win SAEC competition | College News

A group of students of the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka won the Australian government’s Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025 Bangladesh competition.

The winner of the competition was announced at an event titled Festival of Australia, organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.

Five finalist teams representing Bangladeshi schools pitched their ideas to a judging panel of the SAEC, a three-week hybrid programme equipping Class X-XII students with real-world skills in innovation, leadership and problem-solving.

The Festival of Australia also featured and celebrated Australia’s education, premium food and beverage products.

The event was an opportunity for Bangladeshi students and parents to engage directly with representatives of Australian universities to explore educational programmes designed to support their career aspirations.

Speaking about the festival, Vik Singh, trade and investment commissioner of Austrade, said, ‘We are very happy to host the Festival of Australia in Dhaka, showcasing Australia’s excellence in education and cuisine.

‘The festival offers Bangladeshi students to explore future-ready learning opportunities, while also introducing families and food enthusiasts to Australia’s premium products,’ he added.

Austrade is the Australian government’s international trade promotion and investment attraction agency.

Source: Newage