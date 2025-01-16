Agriculture college being built at paikgachha

The specialised college being established on 25 acres of land between Shibbati Bridge and Alamtala will be governed by Khulna University (KU) upon successful completion of the project. A high-powered team led by KU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Rejaul Karim visited the under-construction college to see progress.

KHULNA, Jan 16, 2025- An agriculture college is being built at Paikgachha Upazila in the district aimed at boosting production of agriculture, veterinary and fisheries through expanding the education among the young generation on the issues concerned.

The specialised college being established on 25 acres of land between Shibbati Bridge and Alamtala will be governed by Khulna University (KU) upon successful completion of the project. A high-powered team led by KU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Rejaul Karim visited the under-construction college to see progress.

On this occasion, VC Prof Rejaul Karim said the agriculture college will be transformed into an institution of KU and special power and experiences of its existing disciplines will be utilized. Besides, the college will be used as a field laboratory in the field of conducting academic activities related to agriculture, veterinary and animal sciences apart from research on mangrove forestry and sustainable forest management and fisheries and marine science.

He also hoped that the concerned authority would hand over the college to KU after completing its construction works within the stipulated time by June next. "We have plans for launching the academic activities by July next," he said, adding that the college will be functional as a multidimensional institution for operating B.Sc and other certificate courses. KU Treasurer Prof Nurunnabi, Registrar Prof Mahbubur Rahman, Students Adviser Prof Nazmus Sadat and ICT Director Prof Shamim Ahsan, among others, were present at this time.

