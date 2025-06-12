Air India’s London-bound flight crashes near Ahmedabad Airport, with 242 on board | Miscellaneous News

Air India’s London-bound flight crashes near Ahmedabad Airport, with 242 on board

Flight AI171, scheduled to depart at 1:10 pm, had earlier in the day completed a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad, according to aviation tracking service Flightradar24.

Photo : Collected

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed near Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the aviation community and beyond.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered as VT-ANB, had just departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to Gatwick Airport in London when it went down in the Meghani area, close to the airport.

On board were 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Emergency services, including seven fire engines, were quickly dispatched to the crash site. Eyewitnesses reported plumes of thick black smoke rising from the area.

Air India confirmed the crash in a brief statement on social media platform X: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Sources indicate that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers aboard the ill-fated flight, although his status remains unconfirmed.

Authorities are currently conducting rescue and investigation operations. Further details, including possible casualties or the cause of the crash, are awaited.

Source: Agencies