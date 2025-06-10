Airbus, Menzies Aviation executives meet Prof Yunus in London | interim government News

All Party Parliamentary Group and Commonwealth Secretary General are also scheduled to meet Prof Yunus separately later in the day.

Photo : CA press wing

Executive Vice President of Airbus Wouter van Wersch and Executive Vice President of Menzies Aviation Charles Wyley met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus separately on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interests.

The meetings were held at his (Prof Yunus) place of residence (hotel) in London, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

All Party Parliamentary Group and Commonwealth Secretary General are also scheduled to meet Prof Yunus separately later in the day.

The Chief Adviser arrived here on Tuesday, beginning his four-day official visit to renew their bilateral ties with the United Kingdom, with an increased focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his small entourage arrived at Heathrow Airport, London at 7:05am (London time), Azad told UNB.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Abida Islam received the Chief Adviser.

“This is a very important visit,” said acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, noting that Prof Yunus will meet His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside other high-level engagements.

“The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse,” he added, emphasising that the visit will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations.

During the visit, King Charles III will formally confer the prestigious ‘Harmony Award 2025’ on Professor Yunus, recognising his lifelong efforts to promote peace, sustainability and harmony between people and the environment.

The award ceremony will take place at St James’s Palace in London on June 12. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the recipient in 2024.