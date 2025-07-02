Ali Riaz hopeful of consensus on ‘July Charter’ by mid-July | interim government News

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening session of the second phase of talks with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chair Professor Dr Ali Riaz on Wednesday expressed the hope that a consensus on the proposed ‘July Charter’ could be reached by mid-July.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening session of the second phase of talks with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Reflecting on the journey over the past year, Dr Riaz said, “One year ago, we collectively overcame various obstacles and setbacks to achieve what we aimed at. We crossed a crucial phase. Today, we have gathered here again.”

He acknowledged both the achievements and challenges encountered throughout the process. “Sometimes we make progress, and sometimes we fall short of our expectations and feel a bit disheartened. But standing here today, I feel that if we try, we can reach the stage of a charter by mid-July,” he said.

Dr Riaz underscored the aim of the ongoing dialogue -- building a reformed and accountable state that ensures the protection of democratic and civil rights. “We are continuing our efforts to bring about a transformation in the state structure of Bangladesh so that we can build an accountable state where democratic and civil rights are protected -- so that no one has to fall victim to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, or judicial executions.”

Emphasising that the progress made so far transcends political affiliations, he said, “The achievement was the result of their contributions and a success that transcended all political parties and belonged to people.”

He cautioned against complacency and urged continued effort to safeguard the progress. “This success cannot stop at a single stage. We must protect it, and we are searching for ways to do so—so that we can move forward with reforms. You have been sincerely assisting us in that process. Though the responsibility lies with all of us.”

Remembering those who suffered during the July uprising, Dr Riaz said, “We have lost our friends, comrades, and siblings. Many are still fighting between life and death. It is out of gratitude and responsibility towards them that we are here.”

He appreciated participants for their continued commitment and sincere efforts. “Your effort and cooperation are the most significant elements. With sincere attempts --individually, organisationally, and politically--we have grown hopeful. We believe we can reach that point because there is genuine intent from all of us.”

“Every day, we are learning to understand one another better. That is why I am hopeful—we are hopeful—that we can reach an agreement. Because the responsibility and commitment that you all deeply feel—we feel the same. The people have expectations, and they are looking towards us. With that in mind, let us all move forward together,” he said.

source : UNB