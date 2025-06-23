All civic services to be provided from one digital platform: Taiyeb | interim government News

All civic services to be provided from one digital platform: Taiyeb

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb has said those who cannot avail services on smartphones and computers can receive citizen services through entrepreneurs from Ek Thikana Nagorik Sheba platform (All Citizen Services at One Address' platform.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop organised at the Bangladesh Computer Council Auditorium at the ICT Tower in Agargaon here yesterday, a handout said today.

The citizen service platform has been created to deliver hassle-free government services to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury said earlier government services were isolated, partly digital and partly paper-based.

He said these problems will be solved through Nagorik Sheba platform and citizens will be able to receive multifaceted services by logging in once, which will save their time money and labour.

Currently, 81 government services are being provided through Nagorik Sheba Platform. This programme is being conducted experimentally at two Nagorik Sheba Kendras (centres) in Gulshan and Uttara and another centre will be launched soon in Nilkhet.

After the successful completion of the experimental phase, Nagorik Sheba programmes will be expanded to the ward level of all upazilas and unions in 64 districts in phases.

Senior officials of different ministries and departments were present at this workshop.

On May 26, 2025, "Nagorik Sheba Bangladesh" started its journey online with the slogan 'All Citizen Services at One Address' with the aim to reach various government services at the doorsteps of commoners.

SOURCE : BSS