All exams at DU, 7 colleges postponed for today

Hundreds of students of DU and its seven affiliated colleges clashed with each other till midnight in Nilkhet area. Police used stun grenades and teargas to prevent violence from escalating.

Dhaka University and its seven affiliated colleges have postponed all examinations, scheduled for today, citing "unavoidable circumstances".

DU in a statement said all classes and exams have been postponed for today.

Additionally, the authorities have postponed examinations at seven government colleges.

The fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later, the statement said.

Source: The Daily Star