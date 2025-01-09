An unhealthy competition has begun to remain in power, Fakhrul says

"Some people seem to have become completely desperate; they want to divide the country and the people," he said. "They are now making various provocative statements and inciting others. Please, do not do this."

Urges unity amid political tensions

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today expressed concern over what he termed an "unhealthy competition" for power, urging political parties to prioritise unity and stability in these critical times.

"How unfortunate it is that what has started now is not a healthy development. An unhealthy competition has begun to remain in power. One can only stay in power when stability is achieved," Fakhrul said during an event at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

"Since Sheikh Hasina fled on August 5 last year, we haven't been able to regain the trust among ourselves. We are failing to stay united," he added.

Calling on all to avoid division, Fakhrul emphasised the need for collective efforts to restore democracy and save the country.

"We deeply respect and are grateful to the students, and youth who sacrificed their lives during the movement. But let us not engage in the politics of division," he added.

"Reforms are certainly needed, but these reforms must be backed by an elected parliament and an elected government. Without this, we cannot legitimise the reforms," Fakhrul added.

Recalling the contributions of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, the BNP leader said that he transitioned the country from a one-party system to multi-party governance.

"We never think about these matters. Those who are considered highly intelligent, engage in intellectual practices, and make various comments, never bring these things to light. The reason is that they have not been able to connect with the grassroots people."

"Our sacrifices, those of our leaders, activists, students, youth, and women, will never go in vain. We have managed to remove extreme fascism. But let us not fall into any sense of inferiority."

Fakhrul also mentioned that BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman would return to the country soon.

"The acting chairman will be completely free from all cases in a short time," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Emir of Qatar and the British government, Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia went abroad with state honours and faced no obstacles anywhere.

"I express my gratitude to the Emir of Qatar. They provided the air ambulance without taking any money or rent. I also thank the British government for ensuring her departure."

Source: the daily star