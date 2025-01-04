Anti-discrimination student movement, Nagarik Committee to launch campaign

Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Coordinating Council of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said they think the Proclamation of July Revolution will be a significant moment in the national the life.

Anti-discrimination Student Movement and Jatiya Nagarik Committee will conduct 5-day campaign from January 6 to 11 to raise people’s awareness about ‘Proclamation of July Revolution’.

They announced the programme at a press conference in the capital’s Rupayan tower on Saturday.

Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Coordinating Council of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said they think the Proclamation of July Revolution will be a significant moment in the national the life.

"We will conduct campaign in every district from 6th to 11th January. During this time, we will distribute leaflets on the 'Proclamation of July Revolution', hold rallies, and communicate with mass people," said Hasnat.

“People from all classes and professions have participated in the July uprising under the leadership of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. We want to bring forward the voices of the most marginalised people.

Source: UNB