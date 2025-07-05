Any form of fascism must be resisted, reiterates Jamaat Ameer | Politics News

Any form of fascism must be resisted, reiterates Jamaat Ameer

“We don’t want an election for the sake of it. Our leaders and activists must be prepared,” he said.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday urged his party leaders and activists to forge strong resistance against what they said fascism whether it is old or new one.

“We don’t care whether it’s a new or old force—any form of fascism must be resisted with determination,” he said while addressing a roadside rally at Paduar Bazar in Cumilla Sadar Dakkhin upazila in the morning.

“The martyrs who shed their blood for Bangladesh left us a sacred trust. We will not allow anyone to betray their sacrifice. We want to uphold the value of their blood,” the Jamaat Ameer added.

The Jamaat chief addressed four roadside rallies on his way to Feni to attend a party event.

Dr Shafiq warned, “We are observing how some parties are looting and grabbing everything. We urge them to restrain themselves; otherwise, people will resist you.”

The rally was presided over by Jamaat’s central executive council member and Cumilla city Ameer Qazi Din Mohammad.

Jamaat’s central assistant secretary general Maulana ATM Mohammad Masum, central Majlish-e-Shura member and Cumilla South district Ameer Advocate Mohammad Shahjahan, North district Ameer Prof Abdul Matin and city Nayeb-e-Ameer Mohammad Mosleh Uddin, among others, also spoke at the rally.

Source: UNB