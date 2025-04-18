Application for transfer of pry school teachers' begins | School News

An office order, signed by assistant director (Policy and operations) of Primary Education

The online application submission process for transfer of assistant teachers of government primary schools to their respective upazilas or thanas began today.

directorate Mahfuza Khatun, was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

Teachers will be able to submit their application for inter-districts (within same division) transfer until April 19.

The order asked the Assistant Upazila or Thana Primary Education Officer to complete the

verification and other necessary procedures within April 21 to 25.

The District Primary Education Officers will have to complete their necessary activities in-between April 26 and 27 and the Divisional Deputy Director will complete the necessary activities by April 30.

“Teachers will have to choose a maximum of three schools in order of preference. If a teacher does not have multiple choices, he can choose only one school. When a transfer order will be issued in view of the application, no further application will be accepted later to cancel it,” the order reads.

Earlier, more than 10 percent of primary school teachers in 216 Upazilas or Thanas have been transferred to other Upazilas.