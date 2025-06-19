Arrange marriage of Nobel with ex Eden College student: Court | College News

According to the petition, Nobel has been in jail since May 20 past. There was a misunderstanding between the complainant and the defendant.

A Dhaka court today asked the jail authorities to take necessary steps to arrange marriage of singer Mainul Ahsan Noble with a former student of Eden Women's College and also the complainant of a rape case against him.

Upon hearing a petition filed by the defence lawyer of Nobel, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akhter asked the jail authorities to take required measures to this respect and inform the court of the matter.

The complainant and the defendant are now willing to get married and therefore, so the court can allow them in doing that in the jail custody.

Earlier on May 19, the police arrested Noble from his Demra Staff Quarter residence in the capital as he was a fugitive suspect of a rape case filed the complainant.

Source: BSS