Art and literature create enlightened people: BRUR VC | University News

Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Md. Showkat Ali has said that art and literature always create enlightened people by nurturing human values, promoting critical thinking, and inspiring positive change in society.

"Those involved in art and literature can think deeply about society and humanity. They contribute to social reform through their works," he said.

Professor Showkat Ali made this comment while addressing a function as the chief guest, organised by Rangpur Sahitya Academy at the Town Hall auditorium in the city, marking the organization's second founding anniversary on Saturday night.

The event featured the unveiling of the cover of the organization's mouthpiece, 'Mati', followed by a discussion and a reception for distinguished individuals for their extraordinary contributions to various fields of society.

The Vice-chancellor said that it's everyone's responsibility to respect the enlightened people of society. Their philosophy guides futures generations.

"We must involve the next generation more actively in art and literature. As creative works teach people to be sensitive and responsible for society," he said.

Rangpur Sahitya Academy president poet Hai Hafiz presided over the discussion, while general secretary journalist Mohammad Shah Alam moderated the programme.

Carmichael College principal Prof Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Bangladesh Betar Rangpur regional director Md Abdur Rahim, Mahiganj College principal Akhteruzzaman Saju, educationist and writer Prof Mohammad Shah Alam, Anjolika Sahitya Patrika editor poet Dilruba Shahadat, district cultural officer KM Arifuzzaman, Cultural Unity Council president Mahmudun Nabi Dollar, writer Rana Masud and journalist Sarkar Mazharul Mannan spoke as invited guests.

This time, Rangpur Sahitya Academy accorded honorary reception to 12 distinguished people.

They are: Dr. Mofizul Islam Mantu in medical services, Nasrin Dilara Afroz Pallabi in disability education, essayist Bimalendu Roy, engineer Md Fazlul Haque as proud father, Dr. Akhter Hossain Chowdhury Badal in homeopathy medical services, freedom fighter Nur Mohammad Mia, Mahbubar Rahman, organizer Nur Mohammad, theater organizer Mahbubul Alam Khan, Bhaoyaiya artist Advocate Rezeka Sultana Fancy, journalist Mahbubul Islam, youth organizer Abdul Malek.

A delightful cultural program concluded the programme.