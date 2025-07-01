Asif highlights Bangladeshi youths' potential at OIC Youth event, meetings with counterparts | interim government News

During the bilateral meeting with Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, the Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication of Morocco, Asif said that nearly half of the country’s total population is youth, and the government is implementing technical, technology-driven, and forward-looking training programs to enhance their skills.

Adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, currently in Morocco to attend an OIC Youth Summit, held up the courage, potential, and capabilities of Bangladesh’s young population, as well as key government initiatives aimed at their development, in a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart.

During the bilateral meeting with Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, the Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication of Morocco, Asif said that nearly half of the country’s total population is youth, and the government is implementing technical, technology-driven, and forward-looking training programs to enhance their skills.

He specifically emphasized the importance being placed on Artificial Intelligence (AI) training, innovation, and equipping youth with the skills relevant to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The adviser, who is in Marrakech attending the OIC Youth Capital International Program, praised the dynamism and creativity of Morocco’s youth and stressed the need for cultural collaboration, experience sharing, and joint initiatives between the two nations.

During the meeting, Ben-said confirmed his participation in the upcoming Global Youth Summit, to be held in Dhaka this September.

He expressed Morocco’s keen interest in working jointly with Bangladesh and placed special emphasis on idea exchange programs for youth development and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Prior to the bilateral meeting, he also exchanged greetings with ministers from several other OIC member states, including Mauritania, Jordan, The Gambia, and Djibouti.

