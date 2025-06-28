Aziz Al Kaiser Elected Chairman of NSU Board of Trustees | Education News

Aziz Al Kaiser has long served as a dedicated member of the NSU Board of Trustees, playing an instrumental role in guiding the university’s strategic direction. With a successful background in the corporate sector and a passion for educational development, he brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to his new role.

Aziz Al Kaiser, a renowned business leader and committed advocate for education, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of North South University (NSU), succeeding Mr. Azim Uddin Ahmed, the outgoing Chairman. The decision was made during the annual general meeting of the Board today (Saturday).

He is the son of the Late Mr. M. A. Hashem, an eminent industrialist, former Member of Parliament of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, founding member and former Chairman of the NSU Board of Trustees, and founder of the Partex Group. Carrying forward his father's visionary legacy, he has played a significant role in shaping the university’s direction and development over the years. He also holds the position of Chairman at The City Bank and Partex Star Group.

Aziz Al Kaiser has long served as a dedicated member of the NSU Board of Trustees, playing an instrumental role in guiding the university’s strategic direction. With a successful background in the corporate sector and a passion for educational development, he brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to his new role.

In his remarks following the appointment, Aziz Al Kaiser stated, “North South University stands today as a testament to years of visionary leadership, dedication, and hard work. I am deeply honored to follow in the footsteps of our founders and predecessors. As Chairman, my mission is to elevate NSU’s global standing as a center of academic excellence, innovation, and inclusive learning.”

Congratulating Aziz Al Kaiser on his new role, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University, said, “On behalf of the entire NSU community, I warmly congratulate him on being elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees. His commitment to education and deep understanding of NSU’s mission will be invaluable as we continue to pursue excellence in teaching, research, and global engagement.”

Established in 1992, North South University has emerged as a pioneer in private higher education in Bangladesh. The university community anticipates that under his capable leadership, NSU will continue its journey toward becoming a globally recognized “Center of Excellence” in higher education.