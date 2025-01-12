Bangladesh announce squad for Champions Trophy sans Shakib, Litton

Shakib meanwhile is ineligible to bowl in international cricket as his bowling was reported illegal by the ECB, a subsequent bowling test also revealed that Shakib’s bowling is not legal, making him unavailable for Bangladesh as a bowler.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy taking place next month in the UAE and Pakistan.

Bangladesh will miss the service of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto earlier expressed his desire to have both of these players in the fold, but due to different circumstances, they are out of the Bangladesh team.

Tamim recently confirmed his retirement from international cricket and said he is not making a comeback anymore for Bangladesh.

Shakib meanwhile is ineligible to bowl in international cricket as his bowling was reported illegal by the ECB, a subsequent bowling test also revealed that Shakib’s bowling is not legal, making him unavailable for Bangladesh as a bowler.

BCB also confirmed that Shakib can only play as a batter, but the selectors decided to keep him out.

Bangladesh also overlooked wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das. The off-form batter has been struggling with his form for a while now.

In their first match, Bangladesh will take on India on February 20th in Dubai. In the second match, Bangladesh will face New Zealand in Rawalpindi on February 24, and in the third and final match in the group stage, Bangladesh will lock horns with Pakistan in Rawalpindi on February 27th.

Bangladesh squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Somuya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Source: UNB