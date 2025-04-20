Bangladesh bat first in Sylhet Test vs Zimbabwe | sports News

The hosts fiddled a five-bowler attack with two spinners and three pace bowlers.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the Sylhet Test on Sunday.

Before this Test, Bangladesh faced Zimbabwe in 18 matches and won eight of those. Four of Bangladesh's eight wins against Zimbabwe came in their last five clashes.

In the first Test of the year, both teams aimed to have a good start.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said they are looking forward to having a consistent batting at the top-order, while Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said they are aiming to

Bangladesh playing XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain) Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali (wicketkeeper), Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Zimbabwe playing XI: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi.