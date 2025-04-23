Bangladesh Chief Adviser seeks greater Qatari Investment, Offers Exclusive Economic Zone | interim government News

He expressed gratitude for Qatar's decision to recruit 725 Bangladeshi troops and urged for expanded recruitment to strengthen the Qatari security forces.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus called for deeper economic cooperation with Qatar, inviting Qatari investment across key sectors and offering an exclusive economic zone in Bangladesh dedicated to manufacturers from the kingdom, including defence equipment plants.

During a high-level meeting and luncheon hosted by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Dr. Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Chief Adviser emphasized Bangladesh’s readiness to facilitate Qatari industrial ventures through streamlined investment opportunities and infrastructure support.

Later, at a separate meeting with Qatar’s Commerce Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Al Thani in Lusail City, the Chief Adviser discussed expanding bilateral trade and investment.

He highlighted opportunities in Bangladesh’s transportation, banking, and hospitality sectors, noting that recent economic reforms have significantly improved the country’s investment climate.

"Our aim is to turn Bangladesh into an economic and manufacturing hub," the Chief Adviser said.

In the afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Qawari hosted the Chief Adviser for a tea party, where discussions focused on mutual interests, particularly enhancing manpower cooperation through increased recruitment of Bangladeshi workers.

In the morning, the Chief Adviser joined a high level meeting on the Rohingya crisis. He called for redoubling global efforts to put focus on the plight of the long-persecuted Myanmar Muslim community.

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, the CEO of the Qatar Foundation, spoke at the meeting. She also expressed her willingness to visit Bangladesh soon.

The Chief Adviser was accompanied by Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman, BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud bin Harun, and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed.