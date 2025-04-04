Bangladesh Chief Adviser urges Thailand to ease visa procedures | Miscellaneous News

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra assured the Bangladesh leader that she would look into the issue.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday urged the Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to ease visa procedures for the Bangladeshi citizens travelling to the South East Asian kingdom.

The head of the Interim Government raised the issue when he met the Thai Prime Minister on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The Chief Adviser said the Thai embassy in Dhaka does not have the capacity to process more visas, resulting in a long delay and queue of the Bangladeshi people waiting to travel to Thailand.

"Bangladeshi people who seek treatment in Thailand face a lot of visa difficulties," Professor Yunus said and sought the Thai Prime Minister's support in this regard.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra assured the Bangladesh leader that she would look into the issue.

The Chief Adviser also called for expanded trade, shipping and maritime relations and air connectivity between the two countries.

Professor Yunus said Bangladesh and Thailand can reduce travel time if flights are launched from Chittagong. He recalled the impact made by Air Asia when it launched a flight between Chittagong and the Thai resort city of Chiang Mai more than a decade ago.

The Thai Prime Minister congratulated Professor Yunus on assuming the chairmanship of BIMSTEC, saying the Bangladesh leader will infuse new dynamism in the regional grouping.

Professor Yunus began his meeting by reflecting on the longstanding and excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Thailand. He paid tribute to the late King Bhumibol, who played a key role in Thailand’s early recognition of an independent Bangladesh in 1972.

The discussion also focused on investment, with Professor Yunus inviting Thai companies to join next week's investment summit in Dhaka.

He also highlighted the importance of improving rail, road, maritime, and air connectivity between the two nations to facilitate increased bilateral trade.

In this context, he suggested that Bangladesh would like to participate in the trilateral highway project involving Thailand, India, and Myanmar when conditions permit.

Professor Yunus proposed that both countries initiate a Joint Feasibility Study for a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as soon as possible, with a view to starting formal negotiations.