Bangladesh expects its tie with India on fairness, Wahiduddin

The adviser highlighted the longstanding collaboration between Bangladesh and India in various fields and expressed Bangladesh's dedication to further strengthening ties based on mutual respect and an understanding of each other's perspectives, concerns, and priorities.

Planning and Education Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud has said Dhaka wants to maintain strong ties with its closest neighbour India but it need to be based on 'fairness and equity'.

"Bangladesh expects these relations to be based on fairness and equity," he said.

Dr Mahmud made these remarks on Saturday evening while speaking as the chief guest at a reception hosted by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, marking the 76th Republic Day of India.

Dr Mahmud emphasized the importance of adopting a people-centric approach in bilateral relations to ensure the welfare of the people of both countries. "I am confident that our relationship will continue to strengthen based on goodwill, mutual trust and respect," he said.

The adviser has reiterated the interim government's commitment to fostering an "inclusive and pluralistic democracy" and creating an environment for "free, fair and participatory" elections that align with the aspirations of the country's people.

The Adviser described the Bangladesh-India relationship as multifaceted, rooted in shared history, geographical proximity, cultural affinity, and

people-to-people connections.

Recalling India's critical support during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, he said the people of Bangladesh fondly remember the role played by the Indian government and its citizens during that historic period.

Dr Mahmud emphasized the need for fostering strong ties with neighboring countries, including India.

On the topic of people-centric relations, he shared personal insights about his collaborations with Indian academics, both in India and abroad.

"Some of my closest friends are Indian academics. I can say with confidence that these close ties, many of us have in academia in India and Bangladesh, will continue to contribute to the mutual goodwill and understanding between our two countries," he said.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma also addressed the event, which was attended by political leaders, envoys of different countries, diplomats prominent personifies, business leaders, editors and civil society members.

Source: BSS