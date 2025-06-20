Bangladesh mission in New Delhi celebrates Independence Day | Miscellaneous News

The celebration, usually slated on March 26 to mark Bangladesh’s Independence Day, was postponed due to a combination of factors, including the arrival and credential presentation of the new High Commissioner to India, as well as the observance of Ramadan during that period, according to a press release received here.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi marked the belated celebration of 54th Anniversary of Bangladesh Independence on Thursday evening at the Taj Palace Hotel in the Indian capital.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

He elaborated the scope and imperative for envisioning wider ties, within bilateral and regional frames –spanning trade, connectivity, energy, and cultural exchanges.

“We are committed to fostering greater inter-linkages and connectivity with Bangladesh across all spheres. We are also looking forward to working together, further strengthening our people to people ties which form the bedrock of our partnership,” he affirmed.

“We celebrate not just to remember the past, but to reflect on the future–as neighbours and partners in progress,” he said.

He cited the recent transmission of 40 MW of Nepalese hydropower to Bangladesh via India as an example of sub-regional synergy.

The celebration also featured a cultural showcase of traditional Bangladeshi Jamdani sarees and a specially curated menu by chefs flown in from Dhaka’s renowned Fakhruddin catering, including the iconic Dhakaiya Kacchi Biriyani.

source : BSS