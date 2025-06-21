Bangladesh, Nepal keen to deepen bilateral travel ties | Miscellaneous News

He described tourism and people-to-people exchanges as a celebration of the historical friendship between the two nations.

Bangladesh and Nepal have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cross-border tourism and enhancing people-to-people connectivity.

This commitment was expressed during the Nepal-Bangladesh Tourism Meet, held in Dhaka on Friday evening at a city hotel. The event focused on shared opportunities in the travel sector and fostering collaboration between the two countries.

Jointly organized by the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka and the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) under the theme 'Neighbourly Nepal: Land of Lifetime Experiences', the event brought together key stakeholders from both countries to explore avenues for deeper collaboration in tourism.

Speaking as chief guest, Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari highlighted Nepal's growing popularity among Bangladeshi travellers, pointing to the country's major attractions such as natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and diverse adventure offerings.

He described tourism and people-to-people exchanges as a celebration of the historical friendship between the two nations.

Calling for greater business-to-business cooperation, the envoy encouraged tour and travel entrepreneurs from both sides to forge stronger ties and contribute to bilateral growth through tourism.

NTB Director Rohini Prasad Khanal delivered a detailed presentation on Nepal's wide range of tourism offerings. These include trekking, mountaineering and paragliding, as well as spiritual retreats, wellness escapes and medical tourism.

"We invite Bangladeshis not only to visit but to truly connect with Nepal and return home with unforgettable stories," Khanal said.

Joint Secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism AKM Moniruzzaman underscored the pivotal role of tourism in fostering regional ties.

He advocated for the development of joint tourism packages, positioning Bangladesh and Nepal as complementary destinations for international travellers.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Nepalese Embassy Silwal noted the event reflected Nepal's strong intent to deepen tourism cooperation with Bangladesh.

President of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) Abdus Salam Aref and Chairman of the Asian Tourism Fair Mohiuddin Helal also spoke.

Before the formal ceremony, B2B (Business to Business) and networking sessions were held among travel operators from both countries to facilitate business collaboration.

The visiting Nepali delegation included NTB officials and representatives from 13 travel companies.

Over 150 participants attended the event, including government officials, tour operators, airline executives, hoteliers, and other stakeholders from Bangladesh's tourism and hospitality sector.

Source: BSS