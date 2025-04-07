Bangladesh opens 4-day summit amid hopes of boosting direct foreign investment | Miscellaneous News

The summit seeks to present a “genuine view” of Bangladesh to global investors by showcasing real stories of investment opportunities across various sectors, according to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

The Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025 kicked off in Dhaka on Monday marking a milestone event aimed at reinforcing the country’s commitment to economic progress, investment-friendly policies, and sustainable growth.

Delegations from China, the UK, the US, Singapore, South Korea, and India are among the international participants attending the summit, organisers said.

Key global figures participating include Baroness Rosie Winterton, UK Trade Envoy to Bangladesh; Jarno Syrjälä, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Inditex; Mike Orgill, Senior Director of Public Policy & Government Relations, APAC at Uber; Kyeongsu Lee, Vice President of Samsung C&T; Jon Omund Revhaug, Executive Vice President and Head of Telenor Asia; and Han Jun-seokt, CEO of Giordano Korea.

On the opening day, a delegation of investors will visit the Korean Export Processing Zone and the Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattogram. On April 8, participants will tour the Japanese Economic Zone in Araihazar.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will join the summit as chief guest on April 10.

That day will feature multiple breakout sessions focusing on key investment sectors, including the digital economy (led by Citi NA and UNDP), textiles (led by HSBC and BGMEA), agriculture and agro-processing (led by the Dutch Embassy and LCP), and healthcare (led by Inspira, EBL, and Sajida Foundation).

Additional highlights include a matchmaking session and a roundtable discussion on global best practices in investment.

Key partners for the event include the UNDP, FCDO, Grameenphone, the World Bank, and FICCI—underscoring the collaborative push to drive foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh.

An agreement is set to be signed with NASA during the summit, and five domestic and international investors will be honored for their contributions.

Over 550 top-level officials from more than 50 countries, including Bangladesh, are participating in the event, converging to explore opportunities, share innovative ideas, and celebrate milestones in the country’s investment landscape.

Source: UNB