Bangladesh remains steadfast to prevent human trafficking: Jahangir | interim government News

In this context, he said law enforcement agencies are vigilant and active in this regard.

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) today categorically said Bangladesh remains steadfast in its commitment to prevent human trafficking.

The adviser reiterated the commitment while addressing as the chief guest at the third meeting of the BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) sub-group on Human Trafficking at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon here.

The home adviser said they have established a strong legal framework to capture those involved in human trafficking. "We have been working towards achieving the goal.”

Jahangir said security measures have been strengthened at frontiers alongside increasing the public awareness campaigns to make people aware about the dangers of trafficking.

The adviser said Bangladesh has taken proactive steps to combat human trafficking. The measures include formulating a national action plan, efficiently identifying victims of human trafficking, assessing their needs and connecting them with appropriate service providers.

Jahangir said that a dedicated special tribunal has been established to expedite the trial of human traffickers. "In addition, we have expanded our mutual legal assistance mechanism to strengthen cooperation with BIMSTEC and other countries in this regard," he said.

The adviser said that other BIMSTEC member states have taken significant steps in the fight against human trafficking. "I hope that these steps and experiences will be shared in this meeting," he said.

The home adviser said that traffickers are constantly adopting new strategies to evade arrest.

"They continue to exploit the economic crisis and poverty of the affected populations and use migration routes to further enhance their clandestine activities by using technology," he added.

A collective and strategic approach is required to combat this crime and BIMSTEC is playing a vital role in providing a platform for sharing intelligence and best practices among member states, he said.

"Mutual exchange of experiences and joint efforts will enable us to further strengthen our anti-trafficking strategy," he said.

The Adviser expressed gratitude to the member states for entrusting Bangladesh with the responsibility of the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC for the next two years.

He said that Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus has pledged to steer BIMSTEC with an inclusive and action-oriented vision. "Under his able and inspiring leadership, we are confident that BIMSTEC will scale new heights by enhancing cooperation and deepening ties among our member states.”

The Adviser further said that the meeting provided a significant opportunity to discuss human trafficking strategies, exchange experiences and reaffirm commitment of the member states to prevent human trafficking across the BIMSTEC region.

Jahangir said that the outcome of the meeting will act as a catalyst for strong policy formulation, its effective implementation and deeper regional cooperation.

Khandaker Md. Mahabubur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Political and ICT Division, Public Security Department, Ministry of Home Affairs and Chairman of the Third Meeting of BIMSTEC Sub-Group on Human Trafficking, and Prasanth Chandran, Director BIMSTEC Secretariat, Dhaka, also spoke on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by members of the Sub-Group on Human Trafficking from seven BIMSTEC member countries, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Source: BSS