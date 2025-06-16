Bangladesh-Russia energy ties in spotlight on Russia Day celebration | Miscellaneous News

The reception was attended by diplomats, business leaders, academics, cultural figures, and members of the Russian community in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and Russia reaffirmed their long-standing friendship and growing strategic cooperation, especially in the energy and scientific sectors at a reception marking Russia Day hosted by the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the event, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander V. Mantytskiy emphasized the strength of Bangladesh-Russia relations, lauding the two countries' collaboration on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, a flagship project in Pabna that represents the shared commitment to technological advancement and energy security.

"Presently, talented engineers, designers, and technical specialists from Russia and Bangladesh are working hard towards the completion of the Nuclear Power Plant in Rooppur, with its first unit expected to be launched by the end of this year," Ambassador Mantytskiy said.

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan joined the reception as chief guest and echoed the ambassador's sentiment, highlighting the robust foundation of Bangladesh-Russia relations and expressing hope for deeper collaboration, especially in energy and agriculture.

The program featured an exhibition titled "The Images of Russian History", showcasing iconic moments from Russian heritage, and a captivating cultural performance by the Moscow Russian Song Ensemble, sponsored by the Russian state corporation Rosatom, the implementing agency of the Rooppur NPP.

Ambassador Mantytskiy noted that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Russia's atomic industry, which he described as "a symbol of scientific progress and solid sovereignty," adding that the legacy of nuclear innovation continues to shape the Russian economy and its international partnerships.

Highlighting Russia's foreign policy approach, the envoy said, "President Vladimir Putin has come forward with the idea of new security architecture in Eurasia, which must be equal and indivisible, so that all the countries receive solid guarantees of their security without compromising the security and interests of other countries."

He emphasized the relevance of regional organizations such as SAARC, BIMSTEC, and IORA, in which Bangladesh plays a vital role.

Currently, Bangladesh is Russia's second-largest trade partner in South Asia, with bilateral trade exceeding $2 billion annually.

Russian exports to Bangladesh include wheat and fertilizers, and Gazprom continues its operations in the country's energy sector with gas wells and discoveries on Bhola Island.

The ambassador concluded his speech on a cultural note, underlining Russia's global contributions to literature, ballet, art, and music.

"Russian culture is internationally recognized. Russian ballet and literature, art and theatre have become an integral part of the human heritage," he said.