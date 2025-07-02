Bangladesh seeks ICESCO support to establish 'Islamic Culture Centre' | interim government News

The proposal came during a high-level meeting between Bangladesh's Adviser for Youth and Sports, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, and ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim M. Al Malik in Rabat, Morocco today.

Bangladesh has floated the idea of setting up an Islamic Culture and Language Centre on its soil with the support of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The proposal came during a high-level meeting between Bangladesh's Adviser for Youth and Sports, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, and ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim M. Al Malik in Rabat, Morocco today.

During the meeting, Adviser Asif highlighted Bangladesh's focus on youth development and sought ICESCO's collaboration in enhancing youth skills and capacity-building initiatives. He also called for introducing ICESCO’s Smart Classroom project in Bangladeshi educational institutions.

Dr. Al Malik praised Bangladesh’s contributions to ICESCO and acknowledged the country’s achievements in climate action. He welcomed the idea of greater Bangladeshi involvement in ICESCO programs and expressed interest in appointing qualified Bangladeshi experts to senior positions.

Asif highlights Bangladeshi youths' potential at OIC Youth event, meetings with counterparts

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in education, research, and cultural initiatives.

source : UNB