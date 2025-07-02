Bangladesh seeks ICESCO support to establish 'Islamic Culture Centre' | interim government News

Bangladesh has floated the idea of setting up an Islamic Culture and Language Centre on its soil with the support of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).
The proposal came during a high-level meeting between Bangladesh's Adviser for Youth and Sports, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, and ICESCO Director-General Dr. Salim M. Al Malik in Rabat, Morocco today.
During the meeting, Adviser Asif highlighted Bangladesh's focus on youth development and sought ICESCO's collaboration in enhancing youth skills and capacity-building initiatives. He also called for introducing ICESCO’s Smart Classroom project in Bangladeshi educational institutions.
Dr. Al Malik praised Bangladesh’s contributions to ICESCO and acknowledged the country’s achievements in climate action. He welcomed the idea of greater Bangladeshi involvement in ICESCO programs and expressed interest in appointing qualified Bangladeshi experts to senior positions.
Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in education, research, and cultural initiatives.Following the meeting, the Adviser visited the “International Fair and Museum of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islamic Civilization” located at ICESCO headquarters in the Moroccan city of Rabat. During the visit, he noted that Bangladesh’s heritage and Islamic cultural elements could be featured in future exhibitions at the museum and expressed hope that a similar museum could one day be established in Bangladesh.
