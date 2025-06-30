Bangladesh taste maiden victory in Women's Asian Cup crushing Bahrain 7-0 | sports News

This is the first win for Bangladesh women’s team in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers after five consecutive defeats in the last two editions, conceding 25 goals.

Bangladesh Women’s football team tasted their maiden victory in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers with a massive 7-0 victory over higher-ranked Bahrain in the opening Group C match at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Sunday evening.

Bangladesh clearly dominated the first half with a 5-0 lead.

In the day's one-sided match, Shamsunnahar Junior put Bangladesh ahead in the 10th minute (1-0), Ritu Porna Chakma doubled the margin in the 16th minute (2-0), while Kohati Kisku scored the third goal for Bangladesh in the 40th minute (3-0).

Experienced forward Tohura Khatun scored two more goals in quick succession in the 2nd and 4th minutes of added time at the end of the first half, giving Bangladesh a clear 5-0 advantage over their 36th-ranked Bahrain.

Rawan Al Ali of Bahrain further increased Bangladesh’s lead by scoring an own goal in the 60th minute (6-0), while substitute Munki Akhter sealed the victory with the 7th goal in the 74th minute (7-0).

Bahrain women’s team looked helpless against their Bangladesh opponents throughout the match.

Bangladesh’s team was motivated by recent draws against stronger, higher-ranked Lebanon and Indonesia in a tri-nation tournament in Lebanon.

Bangladesh made three substitutions in the 66th minute, bringing on Sagorika, Munki Akhter, and Shaheeda Akhter Ripa, replacing Shamsunnahar Jr, Monika Chakma, and Swapna Rani.

In the day's other Group C match, hosts Myanmar defeated Turkmenistan 8-0 to top the group.

Bangladesh Women’s team, which clinched the SAFF Women’s title for the second consecutive time, has been placed in Group C of the Asian tournament along with higher-ranked Myanmar, Bahrain, and Turkmenistan.

In remaining Group C matches, Bangladesh will face hosts Myanmar on July 2 at 3:30 pm (BST) and Turkmenistan on July 5 at 6:30 pm (BST), both at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

