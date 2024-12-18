Bangladesh win first-ever T20I series in West Indies

Bangladesh had won a T20I series against West Indies before back in 2018, but two of the three T20Is which Bangladesh won to seal the series, were played in USA's Florida. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bangladesh bowlers put in an immense effort in defence of a paltry 129 for 7 to bowl West Indies out for 102 and win the second T20I by 27 runs at Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent and clinch their very first T20I series in West Indies.

Taskin Ahmed led from the front with double strike in his very first over and then Mahedi Hasan bagged wickets with the new ball again to leave Windies in trouble in the Powerplay. The other two pacers too got in on the act and Rishad Hossain bagged two wickets in the 17th over to leave Tigers on the brink. Taskin bagged the final Windies, Akeal Hossain out for 32 as Bangladesh clinched the series 2-0 with a game left.

Taskin finished as the pick of the bowlers with three for 16 while Tanzim Sakib, Rishad and Mahedi bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Bangladesh's batting effort was tame at the start. Run-scoring was slow and they only reached 45 in the first 10 overs, losing four wickets on the way including that of Miraz, who had hit some blows to keep the score moving. Reeling at 7 for 88 following Jaker Ali's dismissa, it took a cameo knock from Shamim Hossain, who hit a 17-ball 35 to take Bangladesh to 129 for 7.

Rishad double strike sees Tigers on the brink

Rishad Hossain bagged back-to-back wickets in the 17th over, including the important one of Roston Chase, out bowled for 32 as Bangladesh awaited a historic series triumph.

Windies keep chase alive

Windies recovered well after Bangladesh produced six wickets inside 9 overs. Roston Chase bided his time to put together a rear-guard resistance with Akeal Hosein. With the required run-rate climbing to 12, Chase hit Hasan Mahmud for back-to-back sixes to keep the game alive. At end of 16 overs, Windies were 81 for 6 after 16 overs, needing 48 in the last four overs to thwart Bangladesh from clinching the series.

Windies left reeling at 6 for 42

Bangladesh bowlers produced a stunning effort in the Powerplay and then continued the trend to leave Windies reeling. After Taskin got the ball rolling with a double strike in his very first over, Mahedi picked up two wickets in the Powerplay.

It was then that Tanzim Hasan Sakib started to make things difficult. Rovman Powell had almost seized the first T20I with a dazzling knock and Sakib produced a zipping length ball to find his outside edge only for Soumya to misjudge and drop Powell at first slip. Soumya left the field in some pain, the ball hitting an already injured finger. Even Mehedi Miraz looked dismayed watching Soumya's injured hand.

Miraz however quickly got into the act when Hasan Mahmud outswinger caused a leading edge from Powell and Miraz at point dove forward brilliantly to take a stunning catch to see the back of Powell 6.

Sakib would get Romario Shepherd next over with a short delivery. Romario looked to pull but the ball took the gloves and softly fell to Tanzid Tamim as Windies were reeling at 42 for 6. Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase were at the crease

Taskin, Mahedi strikes see Windies four down in Powerplay

Taskin Ahmed's double strike in the third over offset Windies' positive start in chase of Bangladesh's score before Mahedi Hasan picked up two more to ensure Windies lost four wickets for 32 runs in the Powerplay.

Brandon King was looking in good touch and Liton brought Taskin for the third over and the speedster produced immediate impact. A good length delivery just outside off, induced a front foot push and produced the edge, Liton taking the catch behind the stumps. King departed for 8 and Taskin then bagged Andre Fletcher for duck in the same over, this time the ball shaping away before taking the nick through to Liton again.

Tigers were on the ascendency with that Taskin over and Mahedi made the momentum count. Johnson Charles looked to play across the line and Mahedi dropped it a bit short, trapping the batter leg-before for a 12-ball 14 in the fourth over.

Mahedi then bowled the last over of the Powerplay, bamboozling Nicholas Pooran with one that straightened after pitching and took the outside edge before falling to Soumya at slips.

Shamim's late blows take Tigers to 129

Shamim Hossain played an important cameo knock of 35 from 17, which included three back-to-back boundaries in the last over of the innings, saw Bangladesh reach 129 for seven. After Rishad's dismissal, Bangladesh banked on Jaker Ali's 21 and Mahedi Hasan's 11 to get close to the hundred mark. Mahedi was bowled by Motie while Jaker fell to Obed McCoy with the score on 88 for 7 before Shamim provided late blows. Tanzim Sakib remained unbeaten at the other end.

Rain interrupts second T20I with Tigers five down

Rain interrupted proceedings in St. Vincent with Bangladesh at 62 for 5 in 11.5 overs. Rishad Hossain missed with a wild slog as Gudakesh Motie castled him for five. Jaker Ali Anik and Mahedi Hasan were at the crease before rain stopped play.

None of the Bangladesh top-order made a real mark on the game. Mehedi played a cut shot right into the hands of backward point and Soumya running to the danger end was caught short of the crease leading to a run out. Soumya departed for 11 off 18. Miraz, who lived dangerously, provided some acceleration, hitting Akeal Hosein for a six and a four before another late cut for his third boundary as Bangladesh reached 29 for 2 in Powerplay. Miraz deepened Bangladesh's woes himself when he departed after Soumya, pulling one half-heartedly off Alzarri Joseph straight down the thorat of man at square-let to depart for a 25-ball 26.

Earlier Liton (3) and Tanzid Hasan Tamim (2) fell in the Powerplay with Roston Chase castling the latter.

Liton departs early in second T20I

Skipper Liton Das fell early as Bangladesh found themselves in a spot of bother in the second T20I in St. Vincent at 10 for 1 in 3 overs. Liton went down the track to Akeal Hosein but the ball turned sharply from leg to off and beat the bat by a distance. Having missed the ball completely, Liton did not bother to get back to the crease and the Windies wicket-keeper had all the time in the world to smile before taking off the bails as Liton fell for a 10-ball 3. Soumya Sarkar, the other opener was unbeaten on a run-a-ball 5 before passing showers interrupted play momentarily.

Miraz in for Afif as Bangladesh bat in second T20I

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I against Bangladesh in St. Vincent. Bangladesh won the first T20I, making the second T20I a do-or-die affair for the hosts.

No changes were made by West Indies from the first T20I.

Mehedi Miraz for Afif Hossain is the only change for Bangladesh from the first T20I.

Bangladesh XI: Liton Das (capt & wk), Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher (wk), Rovman Powell (capt), Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Source:The Daily Star