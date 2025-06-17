Bangladeshi archer Abdur Rahman Alif enters gold medal race, Himu Bachar battle for bronze medal | sports News

In the compound men’s singles, Himu Bachjar reached the semifinal beating Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam of India by 145-144 score in the quarterfinal, but he conceded 143-147 score defeat against another Indian Dalal Kushal in the semifinal.

Bangladeshi archer Abdur Rahman Alif entered the gold medal race of the recurve men’s singles while Himu Bachar battle for the bronze medal of the compound men’s singles in the 2025 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament, Stage-2 held in Singapore on Tuesday.

In the recurve men’s singles gold medal match, Abdur Rahman will play a Japanese archer on June 20.

In the day’s event’s elimination round, Abdur Rahman reached the recurve men’s singles final beating Chen Pa-An of Chinese Taipei by 7-3 sets in the semifinal

Earlier, he eliminated Busthamin Muhammad Syafiq of Malaysia by 6-4 sets in the round of 8 and defeated Liu Tai Yen of Chinese Taipei also by 7-3 sets in the quarterfinal.

In the compound men’s singles, Himu Bachjar reached the semifinal beating Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam of India by 145-144 score in the quarterfinal, but he conceded 143-147 score defeat against another Indian Dalal Kushal in the semifinal.

Himu Bachar will play the bronze medal match against Indian rival C Sachin, also on June 20.

In the compound women’s singles, Bangladesh archer Puspita Zaman eliminated from the event losing to Indian archer Thokal Tanishka Nilkumar by 134-146 score in the round of 8.

The elimination round of the team event will be held on Wednesday from 9 am.

Source: UNB