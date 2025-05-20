Bangladeshi student achieves top honors in China national competition | University News

The event, held from May 16 to 19 at Guizhou University in Guizhou province, saw participation from over 1,500 students and faculty members, forming 303 teams representing universities across China.

Syeda Rafina, a Bangladeshi student studying in China and her team have secured the national first prize in the prestigious "15th National College Student Market Survey and Analysis Competition."

The prestigious competition was held at Guizhou University in Guizhou province, China from May 16 to 19. It drew participation from over 1,500 students and teachers, forming 303 teams from various universities across China.

The competition, known for its academic rigor, welcomes both domestic and international Master's students enrolled in Chinese universities. Teams compete by presenting in-depth research and data analyses on designated topics.

Syeda Rafina and her team secured the first prize for their presentation titled "Survey and Research on Public Awareness and Expectance of Shea Butter."

Rafina, the youngest daughter of veteran journalist Syed Safi, began her academic journey in China in September 2019, enrolling in the Bachelor's program in International Trade and Economics at Shandong University of Science and Technology.

After successfully completing the four-year programme, she went on to pursue a Master's degree at Nanjing University, which she is expected to complete by July this year.