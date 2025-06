Bangladesh’s next national election in first half of April 2026: Yunus

He made the announcement while addressing the nation on the eve of the Eid-ul-Azha.

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday said that the next general election will be held on any day in the first half of April in 2026.

The chief adviser said that the interim government had a minimum of three mandates – ensuring justice for July-August uprising victims and accountability, democratic reforms and handing over power through a free, fair and peaceful election.

